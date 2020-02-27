Kolpak: Hampshire bowler Kyle Abbott expects ECB to resolve eligibility issue

Kyle Abbott has taken over 290 wickets since rejoining Hampshire in 2017

Hampshire seamer Kyle Abbott expects the England & Wales Cricket Board to resolve the future of Kolpak players in the county game as it is "very hard to believe they can kick all of us out".

Following Brexit, the ECB has advised counties that Kolpak registrations will be terminated at the end of the 2020 season - in line with the deal the UK secured with the European Union.

"I'm pretty confident they have to accommodate us, at least until the end of those contracts," former South Africa international Abbott told the BBC World Service's Stumped podcast.

"Possibly [it will be] on different terms or maybe under a different umbrella, being an overseas (player)."

Kolpak contracts, which have been used since 2004 in English cricket, are named after Slovak handball player Marius Kolpak, who won a landmark case at the European Court of Justice in 2003.

They allow sportsmen from countries with associate trade agreements with the EU, such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Caribbean nations, to be afforded the same right to free movement as EU citizens.

Kolpak players are not classed as overseas players by the ECB under the terms of their contracts, but they become ineligible to represent their country at international level.

There are currently 17 South African players under Kolpak contracts for the 2020 season.

Right-armer Abbott quit the South Africa set-up when he joined Hampshire in January 2017, and he signed a new three-year contract at the Ageas Bowl in September last year.

"Signing that deal we swear under oath, basically saying that if we go back on our word we could be sued," the 32-year-old added.

"I've kept up my part of the contract and kept my word, so I'd expect the ECB and Hampshire to do the same.

"The PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) seem to think they will open more overseas places to accommodate us. Again, I think they have to.

"I'd expect something by the end of September or even the end of October."