Yorkshire: Record profits help cut debts by £3.8m to £18.34m

Headingley hosted the third Ashes Test last summer as Ben Stokes' 135 not out helped England to a one-wicket win over Australia

A busy international summer of cricket helped Yorkshire post record profits in 2019 and cut debt by £3.8m to £18.34m.

Headingley hosted an Ashes Test match, four ICC Cricket World Cup fixtures and a one-day international with Pakistan.

Director of finance Paul Hudson said continuing to repay debt meant "a long-awaited return to reducing the debt and interest burden" built up by buying the ground and developing facilities.

"This has been an exceptional year financially," he added.

"The results are due in large part to two specific events that occurred during the year. Firstly, the staging of four World Cup matches generated a one-off receipt of £1m that was distributed to all first-class counties, together with payments to stage four matches of an additional £600,000.

"Secondly, the Ashes was undoubtedly the standout financial highlight of the year, generating £4.7m in ticket sales, bolstered by another £1.9m of corporate hospitality revenue and pouring rights income."

The figures have seen Yorkshire make debt repayments of £3.8m in 2019 and £5.6m over the past two years combined which has reduced the net debt to £18.34m from its year end peak at 31 December 2016 of £24.64m.