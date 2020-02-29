Mike Yardy: Kent appoint former England one-day all-rounder as batting coach

Kent-born Mike Yardy helped Sussex win the County Championship three times - in 2003, 2006 and 2007

Kent have appointed former England one-day international all-rounder Mike Yardy as their new batting coach.

The ex-England World Twenty20 winner, 39, who left his role with Sussex in 2019 to join New South Wales, has opted to return to England from Australia.

Kent used former Warwickshire and England batsman Jonathan Trott as a batting consultant last summer.

Yardy will now take on that job in a full-time capacity under Kent head coach Matt Walker.

Kent-born Yardy spent his entire playing career with Sussex, captaining the side from 2009 to 2012.

Apart from winning the 2010 ICC World T20 with England, he also played 28 one-day internationals, before his exit from international cricket in 2011.

Kent finished fourth in Division One of the County Championship last summer in their first season back in the top flight after promotion from Division Two.

The 2018 beaten finalists finished seventh in their One-Day Cup group and fifth in the South Group in the T20 Blast.