New Zealand v India: Virat Kohli's behaviour questioned by journalist following defeat

New Zealand have moved to third in the ICC Test World Championship following their 2-0 series win

Second Test, Christchurch (day three of five): India 242 (Vihari 55, Jamieson 5-45) & 124 (Pujara 24, Boult 4-28) New Zealand 235 (Latham 52, Shami 4-81) & 132-3 (Blundell 55, Latham 52) New Zealand won by seven wickets; win series 2-0 Scorecard

India captain Virat Kohli criticised his team and skirted around questions about his own on-pitch behaviour as New Zealand completed a 2-0 Test series win in Christchurch.

The Kiwis coasted to a seven-wicket victory after bowling out India for just 124 in their second innings.

"We were completely outplayed in this series," said Kohli, who had a top score of 19 in four innings.

"We were not positive enough, we were not brave enough."

India, who lead the World Test Championship (WTC) table, also lost the first Test by 10 wickets.

Kohli was animated at times during the second Test and when questioned by a journalist about accusations he swore at his opposite number Kane Williamson and at the crowd, replied: "What do you think?

"You need to find out exactly what happened and then come with a better question. You can't come here with half questions and half details of what happened.

"And also, if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place to be. I had spoken to the match referee and he had no issues with what happened."

Victory moves New Zealand up to third in the WTC table, one place above England and a spot behind Australia. The top two teams meet in the final at Lord's in June 2021.