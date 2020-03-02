Coronavirus: Ireland women's tour to Thailand called off because of virus

Ireland's women will take part in Cricket World Cup qualifiers in Sri Lanka in July

The Ireland women's cricket tour to Thailand for a four-team tournament has been cancelled over coronavirus fears.

The 50-over tournament on 3 April was set to be between the Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe and hosts Thailand.

"The health and safety of players, staff and travelling fans is paramount," said Richard Holdsworth, Cricket Ireland's performance director.

Cricket Ireland will provide an update on the women's international fixtures "in due course".

"While disappointing from a cricket perspective, we readily agreed with the advice from Thailand," added Holdsworth.

"It's an important few months for the women's team in the lead up to the World Cup Qualifier, so we will be working on a replacement set of fixtures in an alternate location to ensure the women are as prepared for this tournament."

The Cricket Association of Thailand said the tournament was called off "in the interests of player safety after ongoing discussions with the relevant medical authorities and the Sports Authority of Thailand."