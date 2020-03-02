Marcus Trescothick: Somerset rename pavilion in tribute to England batsman

Somerset are to rename their pavilion at the County Ground in Taunton as a tribute to former England batsman Marcus Trescothick.

Trescothick, 44, played for the county for 27 seasons, captained the side and amassed more than 29,000 runs across the formats following his 1993 debut.

He represented Somerset on the international stage too, playing 76 Tests and 123 one-day internationals.

The renaming ceremony will take place on 3 April.

"This is a fitting tribute," director of cricket Andy Hurry said. "Marcus is without a doubt one of the finest players ever to have represented Somerset.

"During his 27 seasons as a player he gave his heart and soul to Somerset and his passion and enthusiasm for the club never wavered."

Hurry added that the decision to rename the pavilion was "unanimously approved" by the club's committee, and also praised Trescothick's charity work since retiring.