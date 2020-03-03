Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's Ellyse Perry out of tournament with hamstring injury

Media playback is not supported on this device Perry pulls up with hamstring injury

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup after sustaining a hamstring injury against New Zealand.

Perry, 29, injured her right hamstring while attempting a run out as the defending champions beat New Zealand to reach the semi-finals.

"Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury," said Australian team doctor Pip Inge.

"It is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time."

She will also miss Australia's tour of South Africa this month.

Australia avoided an early World Cup exit with a four-run victory over New Zealand in Melbourne which knocked the Kiwis out.

Head coach Matthew Mott said of Perry: "She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances.

"We're confident that we have enough depth in the squad to cover her batting and bowling and know whoever gets an opportunity will make a strong contribution."

Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad, with no changes to be made.