Glenn Maxwell: Lancashire re-sign Australia all-rounder for 2020 T20 Blast

Glenn Maxwell averaged almost 50 in the T20 Blast for Lancashire last season

Lancashire have re-signed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the upcoming 2020 T20 Blast.

The 31-year-old previously played for the county in all formats last season and helped them win the Division Two title during his time at Old Trafford.

His return comes after he captained Melbourne Stars to a second successive Big Bash League final last month.

"Last season was one of the best summers of cricket I have experienced and I cannot wait to return," he said.

"We were very unfortunate not to progress further after dominating the North Group and I was so impressed with the talent inside the changing room. I'm very confident we can improve on the quarter-final finish of 2019."

Maxwell will play in at least the first eight of Lancashire Lightning's North Group fixtures before joining Australia on international duty.

"Glenn is one of the most sought after players in world cricket and to have signed him again after the enormous impact he made last year is hugely significant as we go in search of a second T20 Blast title," director of cricket Paul Allott said.