Glamorgan Cricket: County profits from international games

England beat Pakistan by seven wickets in a one-off Twenty20 international in Cardiff.

Glamorgan Cricket have declared profits of over £750,000 in 2019, thanks to staging five days of international cricket.

Sophia Gardens hosted four matches in the World Cup, and a T20 game between England and Pakistan.

The figure of £754,000 represents the profit before interest, tax, and depreciation.

It compares with a loss of £365,000 the previous year, while the county's net debt is reduced to £1.63 million,

Glamorgan's profitability has varied according to the number of international matches in recent years, although it is hoped that pattern will change with the advent of the ECB's new Hundred tournament, with the Welsh Fire men's franchise being based in Cardiff.

It is one of eight new teams playing in a new shortened format between mid-July and mid-August.

"The ECB's TV deal with Sky and the BBC for the period from 2020-24 is providing many opportunities for the club to invest and create a more robust financial platform for the future," chief executive Hugh Morris tells members in his report to the club's AGM.

Chairman Gareth Williams admits there has been much criticism of the new tournament but said it should be embraced "with alacrity and enthusiasm."

"If the Hundred succeeds, as I am sure it will, and Glamorgan plays its part, it will help to ensure the financial sustainability of the club," Williams said.

Investment on the cricket side of the business rose from £2.1 million to £2.4 million last year, and is scheduled to rise again to £2.8 million this year with more spending on the academy and Welsh junior pathway.

Even though membership income in 2019 went down slightly to £259,000, that was more than cancelled out by an increase from general ticket sales from £263,00 to £321,000, with matches at Swansea, Newport and Colwyn Bay judged as "successful."

The AGM will be held on Thursday 26 March, while the Championship campaign begins on Sunday, 19 April against Middlesex in Cardiff, after warm-up games against Gloucestershire in La Manga, Somerset in Taunton and Cardiff MCCU at home.