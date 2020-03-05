Women's T20 World Cup: England out but India into final after washout

Media playback is not supported on this device Rain ruins England's bid for place in T20 World Cup final

England were eliminated from the Women's T20 World Cup without a ball being bowled as their semi-final against India was washed out.

Heavy rain meant play was unlikely, with the pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground remaining covered all afternoon.

India progress to Sunday's final after finishing top of Group A while England, who were second in Group B, are out.

Rain could also wash out the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa at the same venue.

In that instance, South Africa would progress at the expense of hosts Australia, who finished runners-up in the group stage.

"It's really frustrating, and not how we wanted the World Cup to finish for us," said England captain Heather Knight.

"Ultimately that loss against South Africa has cost us. Our aim was to get to the semi-finals which we did, it's all very English talking about the weather but it's frustrating not getting that chance to play for the final.

"Cricket hasn't been the finisher for us."

There is no reserve day for the semi-finals, despite the final not taking place until Sunday in Melbourne.

England have ultimately paid the price for losing their first game to South Africa - but this is a disappointing way for their tournament to end.

Each team signs up to the playing conditions before the tournament begins, and they state there is no reserve day for the knockout stages.

Cricket Australia approached the ICC on Wednesday about including a reserve day but they were knocked back.

Organisers have said an extra day was not feasible because it would extend the length of the tournament.

The playing conditions for the men's event - which begins in Australia in October - are also the same.

It is the first time India's women's team has reached the T20 World Cup final

Analysis

This was, visually, not a great look for the tournament - an empty ground, heavy rain falling and two of the world's best teams stuck in the changing rooms.

March is the rainiest month in Sydney and the forecast has been poor all week.

It would have been near impossible for the ICC to add on a reserve day at such short notice, largely due to the costs and logistics involved, but there will be frustration at how the tournament has played out.

It all means England do not get the chance to fight for a semi-final place; India go through to the final without having played since 29 February; and fans missed out on watching the two teams go head-to-head.

It was an unfair end for everyone.