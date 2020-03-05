Jofra Archer: England bowler signs Sussex contract until end of 2022 season

Jofra Archer has taken 30 wickets in his seven Tests to date for England

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has extended his contract with Sussex until the end of the 2022 season.

Archer, 24, began his international career in stunning fashion in 2019 by winning the World Cup and then taking 22 wickets in a drawn Ashes series.

An elbow injury caused him to miss most of the winter tour of South Africa and the upcoming trip to Sri Lanka.

Archer said he is "making good progress" and has not given up hope of playing in the Indian Premier League.

It was originally thought he would not play for Rajasthan Royals in this year's IPL, which runs from 29 March to 24 May, because of a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow.

However, in an interview with Sussex's club website, he said he has his "fingers crossed" about being involved in the tournament at some stage.

Archer 'like kid in a candy store' at Sussex

Archer helped Sussex finish runners-up in the 2018 T20 Blast

Archer has taken 196 wickets in all formats for Sussex since his debut for the county in 2016, including 131 wickets in 28 first-class matches.

"Sussex gave me my opportunity right at the beginning of my career, so I am very happy to commit long-term to the club," said Archer.

"I really do enjoy playing with everyone here at Sussex and it was really nice to come back down last year to play a few games with the lads.

"It's the same club that I left it as and it's nice to know nothing has changed. It most definitely still feels special to pull on the Sussex shirt."

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie added: "I'm really looking forward to having him play for us when his England commitments allow. He loves playing for Sussex - he's like a kid in a candy store.

"We all love having him around, and seeing his improvements as a player has been great. Hopefully we can play a role in helping him continue to get better."

'It's not anyone's fault that you get injured'

England's first Test of the summer starts against West Indies at The Oval on 4 June.

When Archer's enforced absence was first announced, England Test captain Joe Root defended the team's use of the Barbados-born bowler amid claims he had been over-bowled.

Asked about people questioning his workload, Archer said: "It's not an issue for me and I don't think it's an issue for anyone.

"Anyone that knows me knows my capacity and what I can and can't do. It's not anyone's fault that you get injured, you're only human, bones can break."