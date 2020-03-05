Women's T20 World Cup semi-final washout 'not a good day', says Clare Connor

Media playback is not supported on this device Rain ruins England's bid for place in T20 World Cup final

The outcome of England's semi-final was "not a good day" for the Women's T20 World Cup, according to director of women's cricket Clare Connor.

With rain completely washing out the contest in Sydney and no reserve day scheduled, India advanced to the final because they won their group.

"We are extremely disappointed for the team," said Connor.

"It was not a good day for the tournament, the players, the fans or the sport itself."

Reserve days have never been scheduled for the semi-finals in any men's or women's T20 World Cup - they are currently not planned for the men's version, which takes place in Australia later this year.

All teams agreed to the schedule of the tournament in advance, and England knew before Thursday's semis that they would be eliminated in the event of a washout because they finished second in Group B.

But Connor, who is also the chair of the International Cricket Council's women's cricket committee, added her support to England captain Heather Knight's call for semi-final reserve days to be scheduled in future tournaments.

"No team deserves to exit a World Cup at the knockout stages without the opportunity to compete," said Connor, herself a former England captain. "All 10 teams obviously signed up to the playing conditions and the rules of the tournament, but we really hope this is the last time a situation like today occurs."

India will play hosts to Australia in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with tournament organisers hoping that the largest crowd for any women's sporting event will be in attendance.

The record is the 90,185 that watched hosts USA defeat China in the final of the 1999 women's football World Cup.

And Connor hopes that the circumstances of the semi-final do not overshadow the final or the tournament as a whole."Aside from the disappointment of today, this has been a brilliant tournament," she said. "I'm sure an Australia v India final at the MCG will be a brilliant showcase for the women's game."