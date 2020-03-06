Women's T20 World Cup: Mitchell Starc leaves tour to watch wife Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy (left) and Mitchell Starc were married in April 2016

Women's T20 World Cup final: India v Australia Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: Sunday, 8 March Time: 07:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; in-play highlights (UK only) & live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Bowler Mitchell Starc has been given permission to leave Australia's tour of South Africa to watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the T20 World Cup final.

The 30-year-old paceman will miss Saturday's third and final one-day international in Potchefstroom.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final," Australia coach Justin Langer said.

Healy's side face India in Melbourne on Sunday, with 90,000 fans expected.

Langer added: "It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, he's heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein. Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday's match."

South Africa carry a 2-0 lead into the final match of the ODI series.