Ben Brown: Sussex club captain signs new three-year contract

Ben Brown was appointed Sussex captain of the County Championship and 50-over sides in March 2018

Sussex club captain Ben Brown has signed a new contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, 31, joined Sussex as an 11-year-old and has played 140 first-class matches for the club since making his debut in 2007.

He has 7,403 first-class runs and was involved in more dismissals than any other Division Two keeper last season.

"It's great news that Ben has extended his contract with us," said Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie.

Brown told the club website: "I've loved captaining the side over the last two years and hopefully I can continue to do that for many seasons to come, as well as play my part in driving the whole club forward."

On Thursday, England pace bowler Jofra Archer also extended his deal at Hove.