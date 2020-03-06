Janneman Malan: Leicestershire confirm signing of South Africa opener

Janneman Malan followed up a duck on his ODI debut with 129 not out against Australia

Leicestershire have confirmed South Africa opener Janneman Malan will join the county as their overseas player.

Malan, 23, made 129 not out against Australia on Wednesday in just his second One-Day international.

The right-hander will be available for three County Championship matches in May and both white-ball formats, subject to international commitments.

He is the younger brother of Pieter, who opened for South Africa in the recent Test series against England.

"We're absolutely delighted to have Janneman on board with us," Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon said.

"It's primarily for white-ball cricket, but also there's the opportunity to slot into our red-ball side too.

"Securing a high-class opening batsman in the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup has been a major priority and Janneman fits the bill for us."