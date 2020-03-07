Australia in South Africa: Marnus Labuschagne hits hundred but Proteas seal whitewash

Klaasen (left) scored 242 runs in the three-match series

Third one-day international, Potchefstroom: Australia 254-7 (50 overs): Labuschagne 108; Nortje 2-35 South Africa 258-4 (45.3 overs): Smuts 84, Klassen 68*; Hazelwood 2-37 South Africa won by six wickets Scorecard

South Africa comfortably beat Australia by six wickets in the third one-day international in Potchefstroom to complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

South Africa-born Marnus Laubuschange made 108, his maiden ODI century, but could only drag Australia to 254-7.

The Proteas cruised their target with 27 balls remaining with JJ Smuts hitting 84 from 98 balls.

Smuts fell with 26 runs still needed but Heinrich Klaasen (68 not out) powered the hosts to victory.

The right-hander, who scored his maiden ODI hundred in the first match and won player of the series, hit Mitchell Marsh for two fours and a six in consecutive balls to seal the win.

Labuschange, who was born 50km from the ground in Klerksdorp before moving to Australia aged 10, had been the only tourists batsman to pass 40.

Aaron Finch (22), Steve Smith (20), Darcy Short (36) and Marsh (32) all made measured starts before falling.

Labuschange hit eight fours in his 108-ball knock with a group of around 50 friends and family celebrating in the stands when he reached the landmark.