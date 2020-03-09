Ireland to play Bangladesh in four-match T20 series in England

Ireland will play Bangladesh in four T20 matches in May

Ireland will play Bangladesh in a four-match Twenty20 series at different venues across England in May.

The matches will be played between 22 and 29 May, following a three-match ODI series between the sides in Belfast.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the ECB and each of the venues involved in hosting this series," said Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom.

This will be a great set of fixtures being played in some of England's finest and most atmospheric grounds."

"2020 is one of Ireland's biggest home seasons with three major nations touring and 15 matches to host. Consequently, it has been our most complex match allocation process ever, given the multiple challenges we are working through," added Deutrom.

"Chief among these is the loss of access to one of our four international grounds for probably two seasons, with Clontarf undergoing extensive renovations.

"Irish fans will have 11 top-class international matches to enjoy at home - including opportunities to watch the world's number one T20 side and the World Cup runners-up.

"The two one-day Internationals we played in England in 2017, and the overwhelming response to the Lord's Test last year, shows that there is a great interest in Irish cricket in the United Kingdom, so we will be expecting plenty of green in the stands."

The T20 series forms part of the ICC Future Tours Programme.

The Oval will host the first of the matches on Friday 22 May (18:30 BST), Sunday 24 May (14:00), Wednesday 27 May (18:30) and Friday 29 May (19:00).

Prior to facing Bangladesh, Ireland are scheduled to play Zimbabwe in T20 and ODI series in April.