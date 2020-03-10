Adil Rashid: Yorkshire and England spinner hopeful of red-ball return

Adil Rashid has made 143 appearances for England in limited-overs cricket

Yorkshire and England spinner Adil Rashid is hopeful of making a return to red-ball cricket but admits his shoulder injury means he has "no idea" when that might be.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner signed a one-year limited-overs deal with the Headingley club last month.

"It's been very frustrating, but that happens in cricket. You have your ups and downs," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It's not ideal but it's something I had to deal with and overcome."

Rashid has played 19 Tests for England, but has not played a first-class game since the first match in the series in West Indies in January 2019.

He said: "I can't decide a time. If the shoulder is better, it could be soon. If the shoulder's not great then I've still got to hold fire. But like I say, I've still got that in me to play red-ball cricket and see where it takes me. So that's something in the future hopefully.

"It's all about the shoulder; we'll see how that goes. If the shoulder's holding well then there's always that potential of getting back into red-ball cricket for Yorkshire and then performing and getting a call back from England.

"But at this moment in time, it's pretty tough thinking about red-ball cricket, or playing it, because of the shoulder."

Rashid only made three appearances for Yorkshire last season as the Vikings failed to progress from the group stage in both the One-Day Cup and T20 Blast.

However, he is confident they are capable of a much better showing in white-ball cricket in 2020.

"We've got a very, very good side. We've got world-class international players and local players too. It's a good mix," he added.

"We've got a team that can compete in the T20 format. Hopefully we can gel together well as a team and take it all the way. There's a good, positive vibe around the dressing room."