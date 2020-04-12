County Championship: Memorable moments in the 2010s

Coronavirus might have put paid to the start of the County Championship season, which was due to begin on Sunday, 12 April with an opening round of six matches.

But while teams will not be donning whites just yet at least, we can bring some cricket - of sorts - to you.

We've delved into our memory banks to pick out some of the most memorable Championship moments from the past 10 years - but how many can you remember?

Try our quiz to find out... good luck!