Ireland snatch a super over win against Afghanistan to avoid a T20 series whitewash

Kevin O'Brien hit Ireland's winning six off the final ball in the super over

Third Twenty20 international, Greater Noida, India Ireland 142-8 (20 overs): Delany 39, Tector 31; Murid 3-21, Qais 3-25 Afghanistan 142-7 (20 overs): Gurbaz 42, Afghan 32; Delany 2-21, Singh 2-37 Afghanistan 9-0 (super over) Ireland 12-1 (super over) Ireland won by 4 runs in super over Scorecard

Ireland snatched a super over win against Afghanistan to avoid a Twenty20 series whitewash in India as Kevin O'Brien hit a six off the last ball.

The Irish only posted 142-8 in their innings but seemed set for victory before two final-over wides off Josh Little helped the Afghans reach 142-7.

Craig Young bowled an excellent super over to concede eight runs.

After hitting a four, Paul Stirling was out lbw but O'Brien's six off Rashid Khan in the last ball secured victory.

More to follow.