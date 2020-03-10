Ireland snatch a super over win against Afghanistan to avoid a T20 series whitewash

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien fell after hitting 19 from 11 balls
Kevin O'Brien hit Ireland's winning six off the final ball in the super over
Third Twenty20 international, Greater Noida, India
Ireland 142-8 (20 overs): Delany 39, Tector 31; Murid 3-21, Qais 3-25
Afghanistan 142-7 (20 overs): Gurbaz 42, Afghan 32; Delany 2-21, Singh 2-37
Afghanistan 9-0 (super over)
Ireland 12-1 (super over)
Ireland won by 4 runs in super over
Ireland snatched a super over win against Afghanistan to avoid a Twenty20 series whitewash in India as Kevin O'Brien hit a six off the last ball.

The Irish only posted 142-8 in their innings but seemed set for victory before two final-over wides off Josh Little helped the Afghans reach 142-7.

Craig Young bowled an excellent super over to concede eight runs.

After hitting a four, Paul Stirling was out lbw but O'Brien's six off Rashid Khan in the last ball secured victory.

More to follow.

