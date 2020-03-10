Ireland snatch a super over win against Afghanistan to avoid a T20 series whitewash
|Third Twenty20 international, Greater Noida, India
|Ireland 142-8 (20 overs): Delany 39, Tector 31; Murid 3-21, Qais 3-25
|Afghanistan 142-7 (20 overs): Gurbaz 42, Afghan 32; Delany 2-21, Singh 2-37
|Afghanistan 9-0 (super over)
|Ireland 12-1 (super over)
|Ireland won by 4 runs in super over
|Scorecard
Ireland snatched a super over win against Afghanistan to avoid a Twenty20 series whitewash in India as Kevin O'Brien hit a six off the last ball.
The Irish only posted 142-8 in their innings but seemed set for victory before two final-over wides off Josh Little helped the Afghans reach 142-7.
Craig Young bowled an excellent super over to concede eight runs.
After hitting a four, Paul Stirling was out lbw but O'Brien's six off Rashid Khan in the last ball secured victory.
More to follow.