Women's World Cup 2021: England to begin title defence against Aussies

England have won the 50-over World Cup title in 1973, 1993, 2009 and 2017

England will begin the defence of their Women's World Cup title against T20 World Cup champions Australia in Auckland on Sunday, 7 February 2021.

Hosts New Zealand open the tournament against a qualifier at the same venue, Eden Park, the previous day.

England will play the Kiwis at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on 28 February, a week before it stages the final.

Heather Knight's side will also play group games in Hamilton, Dunedin, Wellington and Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand, Australia, England and South Africa are the only sides to have definitely qualified for the eight-team tournament, which has semi-finals on 3 and 4 March after a round-robin group stage.

Either India or Pakistan will qualify from the ongoing ICC Women's Championship, with the team that does not qualify joining West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea, United States and the Netherlands in a qualifying tournament - set to be held in Sri Lanka this summer - which will produce the final three teams.

England are the reigning champions after beating India in the 2017 final at Lord's.

England's Women's World Cup 2021 fixtures

7 February: v Australia, Auckland

10 February: v Qualifier, Hamilton

13 February: v Qualifier, Dunedin

17 February: v South Africa, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

21 February: v Qualifier, Mount Maunganui

24 February: v Qualifier, Christchurch

28 February: v New Zealand, Christchurch

Semi-finals: 3 & 4 March (Mount Maunganui/Hamilton)

Final: 7 March (Christchurch)