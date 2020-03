Women's World Cup 2021

New Zealand, Australia, England and South Africa are the only sides to have qualified so far.

February

6 New Zealand v Qualifier, Auckland (d/n)

7 Australia v England, Auckland

7 Qualifier v Qualifier, Dunedin

8 Qualifier v South Africa, Hamilton

9 New Zealand v Qualifier, Dunedin

10 England v Qualifier, Hamilton

10 Australia v Qualifier, Mount Maunganui (d/n)

11 Qualifier v South Africa, Hamilton (d/n)

13 Qualifier v England, Dunedin

13 New Zealand v Australia, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

14 Qualifier v South Africa, Dunedin

14 Qualifier v Qualifier, Mount Maunganui (d/n)

16 Australia v Qualifier, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

17 South Africa v England, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

17 New Zealand v Qualifier, Mount Maunganui (d/n)

18 Qualifier v Qualifier, Christchurch (d/n)

20 Qualifier v Qualifier, Christchurch

20 New Zealand v South Africa, Hamilton (d/n)

21 Qualifier v Australia, Christchurch

21 England v Qualifier, Mount Maunganui (d/n)

23 South Africa v Qualifier, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

24 England v Qualifier, Christchurch

24 Qualifier v Australia, Hamilton (d/n)

25 New Zealand v Qualifier, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

26 South Africa v Australia, Hamilton (d/n)

27 Qualifier v Qualifier, Wellington (Basin Reserve)

28 New Zealand v England, Christchurch

28 Qualifier v Qualifier, Mount Maunganui (d/n)

March

3 *First semi-final (1st v 4th), Mount Maunganui (d/n)

4 *Second semi-final (2nd v 3rd, Hamilton (d/n)

7 Final, Christchurch (d/n)

*Semi-finals and final have reserve days

