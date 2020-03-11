The Hundred: Beth Mooney among new signings for women's teams

Australia won their fifth T20 World Cup title after thrashing India in the final

Australian T20 World Cup winners Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey and Ashleigh Gardner will play in The Hundred.

Mooney, ranked number one batter in international women's T20, is to represent Welsh Fire in this summer's inaugural season of The Hundred.

Carey has signed for Northern Chargers, while fellow all-rounder Gardner will play for Birmingham Phoenix.

The trio are among the latest batch of stars to sign up for The Hundred, which takes place in July and August 2020.

Marizanne Kapp is to play for Oval Invincibles while fellow South Africa all-rounder Chloe Tryon will represent London Spirit.

"I'm really excited to take part in the first season of The Hundred," Mooney said. "It looks likes it is developing into a high-quality, world-class competition.

"As head coach, Matthew Mott is building a really strong side at Welsh Fire and I can't wait to get out there with my new team-mates."

Each team in The Hundred can sign up to three overseas players.

Mooney starred for the Australia side who have just won the T20 World Cup on home soil.

She joins compatriots Jess Jonassen and Meg Lanning at Welsh Fire, while Gardner will play alongside New Zealand's Sophie Devine in Birmingham.

Carey is the second Australian to sign for the Superchargers after Alyssa Healy, while Kapp follows fellow South African Dane van Niekerk and Australia's Rachel Haynes in joining the Invincibles.

London Spirit have already unveiled England captain Heather Knight and West Indies' Deandra Dottin.

"It's fantastic to see five more international stars signing up to play in The Hundred this summer," said Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred women's competition.

"The competition is really building momentum, and it's very exciting to see the growing list of world-class talent involved across the eight teams."

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred next summer and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.

