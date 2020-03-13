The Hundred: Sophie Devine to captain Birmingham Phoenix women's team

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Devine's unbeaten 75 led NZ to victory over Sri Lanka at the Women's T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Twenty20 captain Sophie Devine has been appointed to lead the Birmingham Phoenix women's team in the inaugural Hundred tournament.

The world's top all-rounder will take charge against Manchester Originals at New Road, Worcester on 22 July.

"Birmingham is a place close to my heart having had a couple of years with Warwickshire," said the 30-year-old.

"The Hundred is a hot topic of conversation. We're already starting to talk about tactics."

Devine was voted Player of the Tournament in Australia's Big Bash over the winter after hitting 769 runs and taking 19 wickets for Adelaide Strikers.

She has scored 2,384 runs, at a strike rate of 126.4, as well as taking 87 wickets in her 91 T20 appearances.

Birmingham Phoenix women's team head coach Ben Sawyer said: "Sophie was the first international player we selected for Birmingham Phoenix. I've always admired the way she goes about her game.

"She's an outstanding bowler and her batting is just as good, as demonstrated in the Women's Big Bash League where she reinforced her position as one of the world's best."

Devine has played in England in the Kia Super League with Loughborough Lightning and Yorkshire Diamonds, as well as her time with Warwickshire women in 2017 and 2018.