Coronavirus: Pre-season county cricket matches in La Manga called off

Coronavirus has affected the county cricket pre-season campaign

Glamorgan have called off their pre-season tour of La Manga because of the coronavirus crisis.

The pre-season fixtures in the Spanish resort between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire and Hampshire and Warwickshire will not take place.

Glamorgan were due to travel on 19 March and play Gloucestershire in two T20 matches and a two-day game.

Glamorgan say their remaining pre-season fixtures are unaffected at this stage.

The county's players will continue to work on their strength and conditioning and practice at Glamorgan indoor facilities at Sophia Gardens.

"While cancelling the tour is not ideal, the health of our players and staff is paramount to the club," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"We have excellent facilities at the ground and our players and coaching staff will work hard to make sure the impact on our pre-season preparation is minimal."