The Hundred: Trent Rockets captains confirmed as Nat Sciver and Lewis Gregory

Nat Sciver and Lewis Gregory will both lead out Trent Rockets at home in their first games

England all-rounders Nat Sciver and Lewis Gregory have been named captains of Trent Rockets for the first season of The Hundred.

Sciver, 27, was England's top run-scorer as they reached the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals, with 202 including three half-centuries.

Seam bowler Gregory, also 27, captains Somerset in the T20 Blast and made his England T20 debut in November.

He also captained England Lions on their recent tour to Australia.

"It's a huge honour to be asked to captain Trent Rockets," Sciver said. "It promises to be a great spectacle and I'm excited by the squad we're putting together."

Sciver will line-up alongside fiancée and England team-mate Katherine Brunt, Australia duo Elyse Villani and Sophie Molineux, as well as England spinners Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn.

Gregory has been chosen to lead the men's side ahead of Nottinghamshire club captain Steven Mullaney and former Middlesex batsman and England international Dawid Malan.

After making his England T20 debut against New Zealand, Gregory went on to appear in five matches in the series win against New Zealand.

"I can't wait to lead this team out at Trent Bridge this summer," Gregory said. "We've got so many iconic local players that the support from the crowd should be incredible.

"There's great balance in our squad, with batsmen who can hit the ball out the ground, seamers who can knock over stumps and spinners who can tie opposition up in knots."

Trent Rockets men begin their campaign against Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge on 19 July while the women open up against Welsh Fire at the same ground on 25 July.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches from The Hundred this summer and up to eight live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals.