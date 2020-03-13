Coronavirus: Champion County fixture between Essex and MCC in Sri Lanka called off

Former England captain Alastair Cook was expected to play for county champions Essex

The County Champion fixture between Essex and the MCC due to take place in Sri Lanka has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-day game starting on 24 March was set to take place at Galle International Stadium.

England's Test series in Sri Lanka has also been postponed.

Essex have confirmed that despite the cancellation their ongoing pre-season tour to Abu Dhabi will continue as scheduled until 21 March.

Former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara had been due to captain the MCC side in the four-day fixture.

A MCC World Cricket committee meeting scheduled to be held in Colombo for 28 and 29 March has also been called off.

"The health and safety of players, officials and supporters is our priority," an MCC statement said.

"With the danger of infection beginning to increase in the UK, as well as the risk of quarantine for UK arrivals abroad and the potential of spreading the virus further, the decision has been taken for the match and the committee meeting to be cancelled."