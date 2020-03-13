Scotland one day internationals with USA & UAE postponed
Scotland's planned one-day internationals with USA and UAE has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The sixth series of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 was set to begin on 1 April in Florida.
A decision on an alternative date is yet to be decided.
ICC head of events Chris Tetlet cited travel restrictions and "uncertain for participants returning home" for making the decision to postpone the series.