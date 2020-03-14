Coronavirus: Australia v New Zealand one-day and T20 series postponed

Australia's one-day international series against New Zealand was being played behind closed doors before its postponement

Australia's one-day international series against New Zealand has been postponed because of coronavirus.

The series was already being played behind closed doors, with Australia winning the first match on Friday.

However, the visitors have returned to New Zealand after a change to travel restrictions there.

Two ODIs in Australia will not take place, and three Twenty20s between the teams in New Zealand, starting on 24 March, have also been postponed.

Bowler Lockie Ferguson was isolated in the Black Caps' team hotel after complaining of a sore throat following Friday's game.

Cricket Australia said it would work with New Zealand Cricket to try to reschedule the fixtures in both series.