Coronavirus: Sussex cancel South Africa pre-season tour amid pandemic concerns

Sussex had been due to play Cardiff MCCU and Loughborough's university side in Cape Town

Sussex have ended their pre-season tour of South Africa early because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The team arrived in Cape Town last week and were due to play their first game on Monday, but will now fly back to the UK as soon as possible.

No Sussex players or staff members have displayed any symptoms of the illness.

Director of cricket Keith Greenfield said: "This is obviously disappointing, but the wellbeing of our players and staff is our number one priority."