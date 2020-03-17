Coronavirus: ECB and county bosses to discuss rescheduling cricket season

Essex's County Championship triumph in 2019 was their eighth in total

The possible rescheduling of the domestic season in response to the coronavirus outbreak will be discussed by the England and Wales Cricket Board and county bosses on Thursday.

Initial talks between clubs and the ECB will take place on Tuesday in a telephone conference.

The ECB said last week all options were being looked at including postponements and playing games behind closed doors.

The 202 County Championship is due to begin on 12 April.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised on Monday against mass gatherings in the UK amid the coronavirus outbreak - effectively cancelling all remaining sporting events.

Any proposals from the meeting on Thursday would need to be escalated to the ECB board, so no announcement of any concrete proposals is expected until the end of the week at the earliest.

The season is scheduled to run until 25 September but a delayed finish, taking the season into October, is also on the agenda.

Numerous counties have cancelled or cut short pre-season trips in the past few days, including Durham, Sussex, Worcestershire, Surrey and Somerset.

"In an ideal world, we want to play the season as it stands, but that may be taken out of our's and the ECB's hands, with how the government and Health England are looking to manage the spread of the virus. Clearly we'll have to be guided by them," Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told BBC West Yorkshire Sport Daily.

"If there is a disruption in the season, it will have financial implications, there's no doubt about that, but this is part of the discussions that are ongoing at the moment."