Colin Ackermann: Leicestershire batsman replaces Paul Horton as captain

Colin Ackermann (left) has already led Leicestershire in white ball cricket

Leicestershire have named batsman Colin Ackermann as the club's new captain in all three formats.

The 28-year-old replaces Paul Horton who had been captain at Grace Road for the past two seasons.

Ackermann, a Netherlands T20 international, led the county in white ball cricket for part of the 2019 campaign.

“It is obviously a huge honour and privilege to captain this club," Ackermann told the club website.

“Nico [Paul Nixon, head coach] approached me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if I wanted to do it, and obviously it was an easy decision for me."

Leicestershire finished bottom of Division Two of the County Championship in 2019, winning just a single game all season.