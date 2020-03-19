Colin Ackermann: Leicestershire batsman replaces Paul Horton as captain
-
- From the section Cricket
Leicestershire have named batsman Colin Ackermann as the club's new captain in all three formats.
The 28-year-old replaces Paul Horton who had been captain at Grace Road for the past two seasons.
Ackermann, a Netherlands T20 international, led the county in white ball cricket for part of the 2019 campaign.
“It is obviously a huge honour and privilege to captain this club," Ackermann told the club website.
“Nico [Paul Nixon, head coach] approached me a couple of weeks ago and asked me if I wanted to do it, and obviously it was an easy decision for me."
Leicestershire finished bottom of Division Two of the County Championship in 2019, winning just a single game all season.