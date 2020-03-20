Coronavirus: Glamorgan chief exec Hugh Morris backs ECB's season delay decision

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is a former England Test cricketers

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is backing the ECB decision to call off professional cricket until at least 28 May because of the coronavirus.

The move affects the first six matches of Glamorgan's scheduled Championship season.

They are scheduled to open their T20 Blast game at Essex on Friday 29 May.

"We fully support the decision... with the welfare of our players, coaches, staff, members and supporters at the forefront of our minds," said Morris.

The ECB has begun considering potential starts to the season in June, July and August to try to fit in the maximum amount of high-profile cricket.

Cardiff is due to host four men's matches and one women's game for the Welsh Fire franchise in the new Hundred competition, with the men's fixture list due to start away to Oval Invincibles in London on Friday 17 July.

Glamorgan had already called off a pre-season training camp in La Manga in March as well as postponing its Annual General Meeting.

Players have been given individual fitness programmes to work on away from Sophia Gardens, in line with public health guidelines on social distancing.

"While there remains a degree of uncertainty about when the season will start, the players will continue to work hard on their physical fitness and keeping their techniques sharp, so that they are ready for the season ahead," Morris added.

"Hopefully, with the measures now in place, we will soon be able to welcome our supporters back to Sophia Gardens this summer. We hope that everyone stays safe during this testing time."