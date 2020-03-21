Former Scotland captain Majid Haq tests positive for coronavirus

Majid Haq played for Scotland between 2006 and 2015

Former Scotland cricket captain Majid Haq announced on Twitter he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 37-year-old off-spinner from Paisley is being treated at the Royal Alexandria Hospital.

He said he was "looking forward to potentially getting back home" and thanked the hospital staff for their help, with him believing he contracted the virus on a London tube train.

Haq played 54 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Scotland between 2006 and 2015.

He tweeted: "Insha Allah the panther will be back to full health soon."