Janet Bairstow: Yorkshire appoint England batsman's mother as vice-president

From the section

Janet Bairstow (left) and Jonny Bairstow, who has played in 70 Test matches for England

England batsman Jonny Bairstow’s mother has been elected as the first female vice-president of Yorkshire CCC.

Janet Bairstow, whose late husband David also played for the county, was confirmed at Saturday's club’s AGM.

She has previously worked as the cricket department administrator at Headingley.

Chief executive Mark Arthur was also re-elected on to Yorkshire’s board while former off-spinner Geoff Cope will continue as president for 2020.

Meanwhile Robin Smith stood down as chairman after 20 years of service at the club.