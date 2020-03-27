ECB ponders coronavirus checkpoints at cricket grounds

Elworthy is a former South Africa Test bowler who has organised men's and women's World Cups in England

The England and Wales Cricket Board could install coronavirus checkpoints and isolation units at grounds in order to resume the game behind closed doors.

English cricket has shut down until at least 28 May but the ECB is looking at playing internationals with no fans.

England's Test series with West Indies is due to start at The Oval on 4 June,

"We're mapping out what international matches would look like behind closed doors," ECB director of events Steve Elworthy told the Guardian.

He explained that this would require a sterile "bubble" to ensure the identification of anyone in the vicinity who was carrying the virus.

The government’s initial advice around mass gatherings prior to the current lockdown was 500 people or fewer, and Elworthy is using that as a basis for discussions.

"That was guided by the potential impact on critical services like paramedics and doctors,” he explained.

"You would likely have to work within that number [which would be made up of essential matchday staff]... then you have to think about medical provisions, creating a safe and sterile environment around that venue, so that everyone who comes in is clear.

"So it's how you test them at the gate, the isolation units that you have to put in. These are considerations we are thinking about."