Ollie Rayner: Former Middlesex off-spinner decides to retire

Ollie Rayner also hit almost 3,500 first-class runs during his career, including two centuries

Off-spinner Ollie Rayner has decided to retire following his release by Middlesex at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old took 313 first-class wickets at an average of 33.26, 51 of them to help Middlesex win the County Championship title in 2016.

Rayner, who also claimed 94 victims in limited-overs cricket, began his career with Sussex before moving to Lord's.

He had a short loan spell at Hampshire in 2018 and spent the second half of last summer with Kent.

In a post on Twitter, he said: "It was tough admitting that my career has come to an end.

"I've been very lucky, had times that I will cherish and met some truly wonderful people, too many to single out! 'The great game'."