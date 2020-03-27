Coronavirus: Glamorgan put 'large number' of off-field staff on furlough

Sophia Gardens hosted four matches in the World Cup and a T20 game between England and Pakistan in 2019.

Glamorgan Cricket have put a "large number" of off-field staff on furlough because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their Sophia Gardens headquarters is currently closed, with the club being run by a skeleton staff.

The club have turned to the government's Job Retention Scheme, which pays 80 percent of wages for three months to staff facing lay-offs.

"We have taken this decision to protect jobs at the club," said Glamorgan Chief Executive Hugh Morris.

"It's important that we are able to preserve jobs at Glamorgan during such a difficult financial period for the club, and by using the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, we can help both the club and staff."

Glamorgan normally make use of their pavilion building for generating income from hospitality and conferences, but coronavirus measures means they are unable to do so.

The UK's professional playing season will not resume before May 29 at the earliest, with the club's players training on their own in line with government guidelines.