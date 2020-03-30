Coronavirus: Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke becomes NHS volunteer

Rikki Clarke made his first-class debut in 2002

Surrey's former England all-rounder Rikki Clarke should have been in his final couple of weeks of pre-season training before embarking on his 19th year as a professional cricketer.

Instead, with no cricket until at least 28 May, the 38-year-old has joined 750,000 others in becoming an NHS volunteer.

Clarke is now on call to deliver shopping and medicine to the most vulnerable people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a case of trying to give something back," Clarke told BBC Radio 5 Live. "There are a lot of people out there who are not in a position to get things they need. I felt as though if I was in a position to help, then why not?"

Clarke's new role as an NHS Volunteer Responder will see him mainly collect and deliver items, but the service is also being used to drive people to and from hospital and make regular telephone calls to check on those isolating at home.

"My mum is 73 and I speak to her most days," Clarke added.

"I've got a sister who lives close by, but I live a little bit away from my mum, so I thought if I can help someone else like people around that area can help my mum, then it cancels it out so to speak.

"For me, it's what can you do in this tricky time to help someone who's in need."