Jos Buttler auctions World Cup shirt to raise money for coronavirus fight

Buttler scored 59 runs, and another seven in the super over, before running out New Zealand's Martin Guptill to win the World Cup at Lord's

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has put the shirt he wore in last summer's World Cup final victory up for auction to raise money to fight coronavirus.

Buttler broke the stumps to run out Martin Guptill and seal a super-over win over New Zealand as England won the men's World Cup for the first time.

He has put the shirt on eBay to support two specialist heart and lung centres dealing with the coronavirus response.

The highest bid was £61,100 at 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

The shirt will be signed by all the players from the England World Cup squad.

Buttler, 29, posted on Twitter: "I'm going to be auctioning my World Cup final shirt to raise funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals charity. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak."