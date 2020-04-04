World Cup wins & Bermuda's leaping 'salmon' - TMS commentators relive your favourite moments

England's men finally won a 50-over World Cup in 2019 - two years after their women's team had won it for the fourth time

Another Saturday, another day without live sport.

But we have the next best thing - some classic cricket, thanks to the International Cricket Council, which has opened up its archives for fans to enjoy some of the best matches of yesteryear.

Over the last week, BBC Sport website users have been choosing the three matches and moments they would like to see again.

The votes are in, so read on to discover who you've picked and how each moment went down in the BBC Test Match Special commentary box.

(We've even thrown in a bonus clip for good measure).

#3. England win Women's World Cup in dramatic final in 2017

In front of a sold-out Lord's crowd, England won their fourth Women's World Cup title with an edgy nine-run win over India, who had looked in control before losing their last seven wickets for 28 runs - Anya Shrubsole taking five of them in a haul of 6-46.

Media playback is not supported on this device When England beat India to win Women's World Cup

Alison Mitchell, TMS commentator: "I remember waking up in my hotel across from Lord's, opening the curtains and seeing a queue of people snaking around the corner. We even had the MCC members in their egg and bacon ties queuing up to watch women's cricket.

"I was just thinking 'oh my god, the people are coming'.

"And being on air for that final moment when Anya took the winning wicket, it's the absolute highlight for my career."

Isa Guha, ex-England seamer: "Each time Anya took a wicket I'd look towards the middle then look to the crowd so I could see how they were responding.

"Although India seemed like they were cruising to victory, I always believed we could win; in a World Cup final and a run chase it can get a bit nervy at the end, but I always had hope."

Ebony Rainford-Brent, ex-England batter: "When England's Jenny Gunn dropped a catch off India's number 10, I was like 'no mate, come on, we're trying to win this, don't drop the World Cup'.

"But then we turned it round. I remember Anya celebrating and everyone going crazy when that last wicket went down. I was on air when it happened and I burst into tears.

"Everything women's cricket has tried to achieve culminated at that one moment; a packed Lord's, a diverse crowd, players who have dedicated their lives to playing for their country. The emotion was so overwhelming."

# 2. England beat Australia to win World Twenty20 in 2010

In the end, it was as comfortable a victory margin as anybody could wish for. Chasing 148 for victory, Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pietersen added 111 for the second wicket before captain Paul Collingwood hit the winning run to spark jubilant celebrations.

Media playback is not supported on this device Relive England's T20 World Cup final win in 2010

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent: "Finally England had won a World Cup. It didn't feel like it would be the case at the start of the tournament because T20 cricket was not our thing.

"However, Pietersen was at his absolute best, and it's just a shame we didn't see more of Kieswetter after that day because it was a brilliant innings.

"Collingwood is proving his worth now as a coach, but he showed then he was a very astute leader. The T20 role suited him well, he was such a key player who could turn his hand to anything."

Alison Mitchell: "The final was memorable, but the party afterwards was just as special.

"We piled down to a famous nightspot called Harbour Lights in Barbados. There were a lot of raucous celebrations and it was lovely to see the players mixing with the fans."

Michael Vaughan, ex-England captain: "Australia had been such a powerhouse and England were one of the underdogs at that tournament.

"However, Paul Collingwood devised a system where his bowlers used the slower-ball bouncer as a weapon against opposition batsmen.

"Ryan Sidebottom, bowling left-arm over, was picked because he could bowl that angle which was so effective, Michael Yardy was also playing - there were some good T20 county pros. And Pietersen was in fine form and got player of the tournament.

"Finally, hammering the Aussies is what it's all about, it makes it extra special."

# 1 England beat New Zealand in super over in 2019 World Cup final

Well, it was a given this would be in the top three, wasn't it? It actually polled 60% of the vote!

It had everything - Trent Boult's 'nearly' catch, Ben Stokes' accidental sprawling six, the super over, Jos Buttler's four, Jimmy Neesham's six, Jason Roy's fumble, and THE run-out which clinched England's maiden 50-over men's global title.

Without further ado...

Media playback is not supported on this device How England won an incredible Cricket World Cup final

Phil Tufnell, ex-England spinner: "I was one of the commentators that day and fortunately Jonathan Agnew and a few of those guys kept it together because I was just absolutely on edge, screaming like everyone else was.

"I've never seen Lord's like it. The members were up singing Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'. It was just unbelievable.

"After that game, wherever I went, everyone wanted to talk to me about cricket, from the bloke down the pub to the kid over the park. The country was buzzing."

Jonathan Agnew: "It's the most inclusive radio experience I've had because the crowd was such a key part of it. To be able to use their singing and noise as a commentator and make listeners feel a part of the occasion was one of my favourite parts.

"At the end, I was effectively sharing England's lap of honour as we were live on air and I was interviewing the players. There were thousands of people shouting, screaming and waving. To be on the pitch as that's going on and interviewing the England captain is something I'll never forget.

"The next morning I woke up at 7.30am to do an interview with Vanessa Feltz for BBC Radio London and I actually couldn't remember what had happened at what particular time of the game. I'm not sure I enlightened Vanessa very much."

Michael Vaughan: "Throughout the day it was a bit subdued because we all felt England were going to get beat, especially with New Zealand winning the toss. Teams that batted first at Lord's generally won.

"A few things went England's way. I reckon they lost about 10 times.

"The fact it was being shown live on terrestrial TV and the whole country was talking about the game was special. And people can now talk about 2019 rather than keep going back to the 2005 Ashes.

"It's nice cricket had that moment again."

And finally: Leverock's stunning one-handed catch at the 2007 World Cup

Because it polled so well, and because it's such a good clip, we've chucked in this as a bonus.

Conservatively estimated to weigh in at 20 stone, Bermuda spinner Dwayne Leverock was the heaviest player at the 2007 World Cup. That, however, didn't stop him flying through the air and taking a stunning one-handed slip catch to dismiss India's Robin Uthappa.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leverock's stunning one-handed World Cup catch

Michael Vaughan: "That's what cricket is all about. He may not be a high-level professional in terms of his physicality but what he delivered on the pitch, that's the joy of the game.

"No matter what shape or size, or where you're from, you can have that one moment. He also bowled pretty well in that tournament."

Phil Tufnell: "Gosh, he was a big lad. It's a good job he was in the slips, I mean he wasn't going to be fielding at extra cover was he?!

"But crikey, what a catch. He was like a salmon diving to his right. He launched himself, got a great mitt on it, then collapsed on the floor and took a little bit of time to get up, before going for a sedate lap of honour.

"Everyone has their defining moment and that was definitely his. I'll never forget the fella's face."

Ebony Rainford-Brent: "It was ridiculous. I've watched it on repeat about a thousand times since.

"A part of me was thinking 'did he just do that?', while the other part of me was like 'why do we train so hard, when this dude can do that'?!2