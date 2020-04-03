New Zealand say Scotland and Ireland games 'highly unlikely'

New Zealand lost their opening ODI in Australia behind closed doors on 13 March before that tour was cancelled

New Zealand Cricket say their summer matches against Scotland and Ireland are "highly unlikely" to go ahead.

The Black Caps are scheduled to play a Twenty20 and a one-day international in Edinburgh on 10 and 12 June.

They are then set to meet Ireland in three T20s at Bready and three ODIs at Stormont, from 19 June to 2 July.

"Clearly, this situation is extremely disappointing for everyone involved in sport," said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White.

"But, given the bigger picture, and the terrible toll Covid-19 is taking worldwide, we need to look after not only our own people but the greater community good."

New Zealand, who had to cut short a visit to Australia after one match, had summer dates in the Netherlands and West Indies too - while they have cancelled a women's tour of Sri Lanka which was due to take place later this month.

Australia are due to play an ODI against Scotland on 29 June before July internationals in England.