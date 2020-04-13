Quiz: What do you remember of 2020 so far in cricket?
With cricket on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, here is a chance to test your knowledge of what has happened so far in 2020.
The sport is suspended in the UK until at least 28 May - and around the world indefinitely - but there was plenty of high-class action and drama before the shutdown.
England and Australia have toured South Africa, while the Aussies also went to India - and we had the Women’s T20 World Cup, with a record attendance at the final.
How much do you think you can remember? Have a go at the 10 questions below and share your results using #bbccricket on social media.