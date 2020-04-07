Michael Neser: Surrey cancel Australia seamer's contract as season delayed

Michael Neser played two ODIs against England in 2018

Australia seamer Michael Neser's deal at Surrey has been cancelled after the start of the season was delayed.

The 30-year-old, who played two one-day internationals in 2018, was due to be with the county until July.

All English domestic fixtures have been cancelled until 28 May because of the coronavirus crisis, and it is not known what will happen later in the summer.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said Neser had mutually agreed to terminate his deal at The Oval.

“Given the testing times we find ourselves in, I would like to thank Michael and his management company for their total understanding of the current situation and full agreement of this decision,” Stewart told the club website.

“The wider issues the sport is facing is paramount and it was refreshing to know Michael and his representatives are looking at the bigger picture in this sensible and responsible way.”