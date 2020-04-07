Test Match Special to replay Ben Stokes' Ashes Test at Headingley

Ben Stokes scores an incredible century at Headingley

Ashes 2019: England v Australia, 3rd Test Venue: Headingley Date: 22-25 August 2019 Coverage: Replay Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

The summer of 2019 was extraordinary for English cricket - but it seems like a distant memory at the moment.

So why not relive one of the most astonishing series in the sport's history - the Ashes Test at Headingley?

Starting on Wednesday and running until Saturday's thrilling conclusion, BBC Sport is going back in time to rerun Test Match Special's coverage in its entirety.

In case you need a reminder, England were 1-0 down in the series last August and needed at least a draw in the third Test to stand any chance of regaining the Ashes from Australia.

Up stepped one man - Ben Stokes - fresh from his incredible performance at the World Cup.

The BBC Sport website will stream TMS' archived ball-by-ball commentary of the iconic Test each day, beginning on Wednesday, 8 April at 10:25 BST.

On Saturday, the BBC Sport website will host a special live text commentary and we will be asking for your memories of what you were doing on that glorious day in the sun.

Fans of the Tailenders podcast will also be able to keep track of the final day with our special scorecard, devised by TMS statistician Andy Zaltzman.

You can find that Link here.

For a how-to guide on scoring, listen to the latest Tailenders podcast Here.

Now it's over to you, Ben Stokes OBE...