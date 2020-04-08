County cricketers agree 'support package' to help first-class game

Essex have won the County Championship in two of the past three seasons

County players have agreed a voluntary "support package" that will set "maximum reductions" to salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers' Association - together with the ECB and 18 first-class counties - have reached an initial agreement for April and May.

Players will agree to be furloughed if requested, with county champions Essex among those to ask them to do so.

They will also take pay cuts, with the PCA giving up £1m in 2020 prize money.

Since the PCA's announcement, Essex, Leicestershire and Derbyshire have all confirmed that playing staff have been put on furlough leave.

Yorkshire and Worcestershire had already confirmed that they were using the government's job retention scheme.

The Championship season was scheduled to begin on Sunday but has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

More to follow.