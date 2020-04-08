Coronavirus: Glamorgan Cricket put players and coaches on furlough

Glamorgan have placed their playing staff and coaches on furlough

Glamorgan have put players and coaches on furlough until the end of May.

County players have agreed a voluntary "support package" that will set "maximum reductions" to salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers' Association, England and Wales Cricket Board, and the 18 first-class counties have reached an agreement.

"This is not a decision the club have taken lightly," said Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris.

"It's a necessary one to help preserve the jobs of all the staff at Glamorgan."

The agreement sees all Glamorgan's players and coaching staff placed onto furlough alongside the rest of the non-playing staff at the club in line with the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

"We are incredibly grateful to all members of staff for recognising the challenges to the finances of the club and willingly engaging in the measures taken to help protect the future of Glamorgan," said Morris.

There are 25% salary cuts for senior members of staff while Glamorgan's Sophia Gardens headquarters is currently closed, with the club being run by a skeleton staff.

"I've spoken to all the players, and the coaching staff, and they understand the difficult situation that we find ourselves in and were keen to help, and are understanding of the steps we've taken," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"They are disappointed that they are not getting a chance to show their hard work from pre-season and play games of cricket in front of our fans.

"Ultimately this decision is for the benefit of all involved at the club and we hope to get back on the pitch later this summer."

The County Championship season was scheduled to begin on Sunday but has been delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak until at least the end of May.