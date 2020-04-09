Gloucestershire: County expect to break even if no cricket played in 2020

Chris Dent scored 1,087 runs in last summer's Championship to help Gloucestershire win promotion

Gloucestershire say they expect to be able to break even this year even if no cricket is played due to coronavirus.

Professional cricket has been postponed until at least 28 May as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) work on a revised schedule.

Chairman John Hollingdale and chief executive Will Brown say the club was in a "strong financial position".

"We have significantly reduced the number of staff and players actively working," their joint statement added.

"Through a combination of local and national government initiatives we have realised sizeable savings for the months of April and May.

"As a result of all of these measures, our financial projections show that, even on the worst case scenario of no cricket at all this season, the club should be able to break even this year and be ready to face the future in a strong financial position when this crisis has passed."

Gloucestershire were due to play in Division One of the County Championship this summer for the first time since 2005 after winning promotion last season.

But the ECB is expected to favour white-ball cricket in its revised 2020 schedule, once sport is cleared to resume.

On Wednesday, players from all 18 counties agreed a voluntary "support package" that includes "maximum reductions" to salaries during the pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers' Association - together with the ECB and 18 first-class clubs - reached an initial agreement for April and May.

Players agreed to pay cuts and be furloughed if requested, with county champions Essex among several counties to ask theirs to do so.

The PCA will also give up £1m in prize money for 2020.