Cricket Ireland: Pay cuts and furlough for non-playing staff

Ireland's series against Bangladesh this summer has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic

Cricket Ireland has announced a 20% salary reduction for non-playing staff because of the coronavirus crisis while employees in NI will be furloughed.

The pay cut applies to April and May while chief executive Warren Deutrom will take an additional 5% reduction in salary for the remainder of 2020.

"Prudent measures were needed to buffer the organisation through at least the next two months," said Deutrom.

Contracted players are not impacted by the staff pay reductions.

"The Board recognised that the players were already losing out significantly through loss of match fees from a number of already-postponed, and possibly to-be-postponed series," he added.

"To ask them to take a further cut to their base remuneration - with no guarantee that all cricket might be rescheduled - would be unreasonable."

Fixtures famine

Ireland men's tour of Zimbabwe and the seven-match series against Bangladesh in May have already been postponed while the summer matches with New Zealand are in doubt.

All cricket in Ireland is on hold because of the coronavirus restrictions with no indication of when restrictions will be relaxed.

Deutrom said: "The Board recognised that with major impacts upon our operations, revenue shortfalls through loss of broadcast and sponsorship revenue, and uncertainty about when we will be able to restart, prudent measures were required to buffer the organisation through at least the next two months.

Warren Deutrom will take a 25% pay cut for the rest of 2020

"Preserving jobs and ensuring Cricket Ireland will be in a fit position to commence operations when we return to normal were central to those deliberations.

"The Board has not taken these decisions lightly, but recognised that keeping 100% of our personnel on 100% pay in a period of massively-reduced activity and threats to all levels of the game was untenable.

"However, as an organisation we will support our people as best we can, and will endeavour to keep the interests of the sport, our people and the many businesses across Ireland who rely on our operations first and foremost.

"We can't get away from the fact that there will be some short term pain, but we hope these difficult measures will help the sport recover quickly once this crisis passes."