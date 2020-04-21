Glamorgan: Teenage bowler Roman Walker hoping for first team chance

Roman Walker made his T20 debut for Glamorgan against Somerset in 2019

Teenage Glamorgan bowler Roman Walker says he hopes to make more first-team appearances this year despite the season being cut back.

"With T20 being a priority for the ECB in general and for me personally, I'm quietly confident I'll get a few more games than last season," he said.

He played in three T20 games and made one One-Day Cup appearance in 2019.

Walker is among the Glamorgan players put on furlough under the government scheme to protect wages and jobs.

"Anything could happen, but hopefully when the season does start I'll get maybe half the T20 season which would be nice. But we've got to work hard during this (lock-down) situation to be able to do that," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"My aim for the start of the season was to get a few first-team games early on and to try and cement my place in the team.

"That would have been a big ask but you've got to dream big. It's been put on hold, it gets you thinking about 'if the season does start, will I get as much of a chance as if it had started in April?' But you've got to keep your head high like every sportsman whose season has been pushed back."

Wrexham-born Walker, who was capped by England at under-19 level before breaking into the Glamorgan side, says it is tough maintaining a fast bowler's physique without the usual range of gym facilities, although players were given fitness programmes to follow before they were placed on furlough.

"Running is easy to get done, but without gym equipment it's difficult to get your strength stuff done and keep your bone strength up. With fast bowlers, bone strength in your back and legs is massive, but we're giving it a go, we've got a programme to follow."

Walker is also flying the flag for Glamorgan in the world of virtual reality - representing the county online in a "Quarantine Cup".

"Being sportsmen, we've grown up on the adrenalin of playing sport and when we're told to sit down for an amount of time with basically nothing to do, it's nice to do something especially to do with cricket."

Walker beat Leicestershire's Hasan Azad in the first of four group matches.